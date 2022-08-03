Elysian (ELS) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (ELS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $50,373.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,341.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004405 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELS is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

