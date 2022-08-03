Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 1.9 %

EBS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

