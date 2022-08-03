Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.