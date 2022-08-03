Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

ESRT stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 161.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

