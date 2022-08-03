Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE EDN opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.