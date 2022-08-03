Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE EDN opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
