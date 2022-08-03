Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.93). Oppenheimer currently has a “Maintains” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.58) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

