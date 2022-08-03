Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

