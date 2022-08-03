Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,785,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

