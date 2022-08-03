Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

EHC stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

