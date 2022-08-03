Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

