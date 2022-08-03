Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Position Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Encore Capital Group worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,613,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after purchasing an additional 194,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 340,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

