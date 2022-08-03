Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 77,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,672. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.23. Endava has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $172.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

