Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in July

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 1,605,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 696.2 days.

ENRFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

ENRFF stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

