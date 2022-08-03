Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

