Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.44. Energy Vault shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 938 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.