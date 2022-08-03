EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 139.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 79,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 518,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 6.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

