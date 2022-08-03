Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 4.9%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. 370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,083,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Enhabit Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enhabit stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of Enhabit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

