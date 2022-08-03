Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.24

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 2606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $559.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth $33,183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ennis by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

