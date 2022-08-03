Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Entegris updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,916. Entegris has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Entegris by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,182 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

