Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. 16,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $191,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

