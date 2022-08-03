Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

