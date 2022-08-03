Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

