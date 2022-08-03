Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Envela shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 143,158 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envela by 87.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.