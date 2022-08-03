Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

EOSE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 33,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.90. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

