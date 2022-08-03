Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.90. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 608,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

