Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.87

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $137,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Epiphany Technology Acquisition
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
