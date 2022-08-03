EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS.

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

EPR opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.