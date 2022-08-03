EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

