EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS.
EPR Properties Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE EPR opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of EPR Properties
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
