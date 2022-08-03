EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS.

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE EPR opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

