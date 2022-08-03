EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.70.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 26.09%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.