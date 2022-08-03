Equalizer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,836.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $971,582.35 and approximately $23,836.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.