Equalizer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,836.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $971,582.35 and approximately $23,836.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Buying and Selling Equalizer
