Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Equitable has increased its dividend by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Equitable Stock Down 2.2 %

EQH stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equitable by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

