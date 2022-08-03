Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,926,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,876 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises about 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $677,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Stock Down 2.2 %

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

NYSE EQH opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

