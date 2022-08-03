Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.18 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

