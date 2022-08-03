Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.3 %

ETRN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 191,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.40%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

