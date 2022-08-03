Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$11.00. 105,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 400,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

Ero Copper Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$995.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

