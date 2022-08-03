Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $50,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 358,332 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,579,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

