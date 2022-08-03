Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,440. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $366.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
