Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,440. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $366.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 188,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

