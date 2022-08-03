Ethereum Yield Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00008084 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $184,837.39 and $34.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

