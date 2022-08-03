ETHPad Price Down 7.5% This Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $972,702.23 and approximately $6,288.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00616007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035584 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars.

