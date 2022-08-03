Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
