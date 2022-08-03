Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.09

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 2003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $800.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

About Eventbrite

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 497,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eventbrite by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

