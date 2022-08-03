Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 2,588,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.5 days.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of CAHPF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

