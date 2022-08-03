Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

AQUA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 226,910 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 336,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

