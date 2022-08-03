eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $15.88

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.33. eXp World shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 7,147 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

eXp World Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,037,130.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in eXp World by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

