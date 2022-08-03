extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97,391.28

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $97,391.28 and $33,002.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,913.09 or 1.00211358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00213014 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00247695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00115737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00052464 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004626 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

