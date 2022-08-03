Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.42 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.68–$0.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastly from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Fastly Stock Up 7.3 %

FSLY stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 4,555,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $395,428.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $395,428.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

