FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat Trading Down 1.5 %
FNHC stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
