FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

