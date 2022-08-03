Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

