Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $263.61

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.61 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.03). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 717,596 shares traded.

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.55.

Fidelity China Special Situations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

